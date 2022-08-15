Man sentenced for southern Minnesota drug raid

MANKATO, Minn. – A man has been sentenced to jail time and probation after being arrested in a major drug raid in Blue Earth County.
Sean Michael Nelson, 34 of Mankato, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs Monday and was sentenced to 85 days in the Blue Earth County Jail and three years of supervised probation. Nelson was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.
Nelson was arrested after a three week investigation led to a drug raid in Blue Earth County on April 27. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says it found 450 Mbox 30 pills, eight grams of cocaine, two loaded handguns, and several thousand dollars in cash. A 2-year-old child was also taken into protective custody after 33 Mbox 30 pills were found in the bedroom where the child was sleeping.