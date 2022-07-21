Man sentenced for shooting at hunters in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Shooting at some hunters results in probation for a southeastern Minnesota man.
Paul Allan Reichel, 64 of Elgin, was ordered Thursday to spend three years on supervised probation and pay a $500 fine. He pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment in June and four counts of second-degree assault and two counts of drive-by shooting were dismissed.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Reichel was arrested for an incident on New Year’s Day where he fired several shots at three pheasant hunters. The trio was hunting in the 31000 block of County Road 67 and court documents state a woman yelled at the group and began swearing at them to leave. One of the victims yelled back “Happy New Year’s” before they left.
Court documents state Reichel went after the hunters in a truck and blocked the road, then fired several shots at the pheasant hunters as they got away.