Man sentenced for Rochester burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a sentence of probation for a Rochester burglar.
Dmitriy Tur, 32 of Corcoran, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary in August and was ordered Thursday to spend five years on supervised probation and pay $438.72 in restitution.
Tur was arrested for two burglaries on October 28, 2021. Rochester police say Tur broke into an unlocked car in the 400 block of 8 ½ Avenue NW and stole keys, a jacket, and gift cards. He was accused of then going into storage lockers at Knob Hill Condos in the 400 block of 6th Avenue SW and stealing some tools.
A second count of third-degree burglary against Tur was dropped as part of a plea deal.