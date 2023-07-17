Man sentenced for massive police response to minor crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After provoking a big police response, a Rochester man will have a clean record if he completes his probation.
Marquist Deshawn Holmes, 22 was arrested on May 18, 2022, after 8 to 10 squad cars were sent to an incident near the intersection of 19th Street NW and 19th Avenue NW in Rochester. Court records state a man with an outstanding warrant was taken into custody and a witness says they saw a tall and skinny man running from officers before tossing a clear bottle into a yard across the street.
Rochester police say the man was Holmes and he had to be tased before being taken into custody.
Holmes pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession for the May 18 incident and a charge of fleeing a peace officer was dismissed. Holmes also pleaded guilty to theft by shoplifting for stealing from the Kiwk Trip on Marion Road SE on June 14, 2022.
Holmes has been sentenced to one year of supervised probation. He must also pay $12.48 in restitution and either a $100 fine or do 10 hours of community work service. Holmes received a stay of adjudication, meaning these convictions will be removed from his record if he fulfills his sentence.