Man sentenced for manslaughter in Kossuth County

ALGONA, Iowa – A Swea City man is sentenced for the death of a Kossuth County man.
Robert Dwaine Laverty, 53, pleaded guilty in Man to involuntary manslaughter by reckless act. He’s now been ordered to spend up to two years in prison, with credit for times served. Laverty must also pay an $855 fine and $21,828.91 in restitution.
Law enforcement says there was a fight between Laverty and Casey Tobin on April 3, 2021, in Swea City. Court documents state Tobin punched Laverty, who responded by hitting Tobin in the face. Tobin fell, hit his head on the pavement, and eventually died from his injuries.