Man sentenced for Fillmore County fatal overdose

Nelson Soro

PRESTON, Minn. A Fillmore County drug death results in jail time and probation for the drug dealer.

Nelson Augustino Soro, 22 of Owatonna, was arrested in July 2021 and charged with third-degree murder, third-degree drug sales, fourth-degree drug sales, and fourth-degree drug possession.

Soro was accused of selling Percocet pills laced with fentanyl that caused the death of a 17-year-old males in Chatfield on April 4, 2021.

Soro pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in August and was sentenced Monday to 178 days in jail, 10 years of supervised probation, and must pay $1,247 in restitution.

