Man sentenced for drunken crash, threats in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Multiple crimes produce multiple sentences in a case of drugs, threats, and a police chase.
Andreas Deshawn Frazier, 37, pleaded guilty to OWI-1st offense, interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury, second-degree harassment, and possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense. Frazier was arrested on July 27, 2021, in Mason City after he crashed his vehicle into a tree.
Police say Frazier tried running away from the crash site in the area of 17th Street and S. Delaware Avenue and also threatened to “shoot up” a home.
He’s been sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of supervised probation. He must also pay $2,110 in fines.