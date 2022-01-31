 Skip to main content
Man sentenced for drunken crash, threats in Mason City

Justice

MASON CITY, Iowa – Multiple crimes produce multiple sentences in a case of drugs, threats, and a police chase. 

Andreas Deshawn Frazier, 37, pleaded guilty to OWI-1st offense, interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury, second-degree harassment, and possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense.  Frazier was arrested on July 27, 2021, in Mason City after he crashed his vehicle into a tree. 

Police say Frazier tried running away from the crash site in the area of 17th Street and S. Delaware Avenue and also threatened to “shoot up” a home. 

He’s been sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of supervised probation.  He must also pay $2,110 in fines. 

