Man sentenced for drugs and stolen items in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Theft and drugs in Dodge County result in probation.
Falconer Roman Bellefy, 27 of Owatonna, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine.
Bellefy pleaded guilty to felony theft and fifth-degree drug possession.
Court documents state that when law enforcement searched a home owned by Bellefy’s father in the 64000 block of 105th Avenue near Claremont, they found a stolen pickup truck, a stolen ATV, two firearms with the serial numbers ground off, and various narcotic items. Bellefy was at the home when it was searched and was arrested.