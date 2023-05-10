Man sentenced for drawing a gun during an argument in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with pulling out a gun during an argument has agreed to a plea deal.
Umon Ywork Moore, 26 of Waltham, was arrested in July 2022 for two counts of second-degree assault and carrying a pistol without a permit. Rochester police say they were called to a home in the 900 block of Village Circle SE. Officers say the female renter of the home got into an argument with the daughter of the home’s owner and the argument escalated to involve a friend of the renter, the son of the home’s owner, and Moore. Moore was accused of pulling out a handgun during the dispute.
He has now pleaded guilty to two counts of fifth-degree assault and been sentenced to one year of supervised probation and ordered to perform 30 hours of community work service.