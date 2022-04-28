Man sentenced for dealing heroin in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County heroin dealer is sentenced.
Rondal Darin Reliford, 60 of Albert Lea, was ordered Thursday to spend four years on supervised probation and perform 100 hours of community work service.
Reliford was arrested in June 2021 for second-degree sale of drugs and pleaded guilty in February to a reduced charge of third-degree sale of drugs. Court documents state Reliford gave 8.87 grams of heroin to a confidential informant in Austin on May 13, 2021, and the informant was supposed to pay someone later for the drug.