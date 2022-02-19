Man sentenced for damaging a Howard County hotel room

CRESCO, Iowa – A man will have to pay for trashing a Howard County hotel room, but not with more time behind bars.
Brian Alan Steger, 31 of Colesburg, has been sentenced to two to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution for damage he did to a room at the 10th Hole Hotel in Riceville on November 5, 2021. Steger was arrested after Howard County sheriff’s deputies got a report about two men at the hotel with chainsaws.
Deputies say they arrived to find Steger had barricaded himself inside a hotel room. He eventually came out and was taken to the hospital for what deputies called a “medical episode.” Inside the hotel room there was a smashed toilet, a busted window, broken items, and water seeping through to the room below.
Steger pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal mischief.