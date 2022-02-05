Man sentenced for crashing into vehicle owned by Forest City police officer

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Ramming a vehicle belonging to a police officer results in jail time for an eastern Iowa man.
Adam Willis Purchase, 33 of Dubuque, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years of supervised probation, and must pay restitution of $517.50.
Purchase pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief for an incident on October 3, 2021. Investigators say Purchase deliberately crashed his vehicle into another vehicle owned by a Forest City police officer. Court documents state Purchase explained his actions “because he did not like the owner of the vehicle.”
The collision caused over $3,000 in damage.