Man sentenced for counterfeit cash in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man caught with counterfeit cash in Dodge County is sentenced.
Cody Edward Boley, 25 of Stanley, Wisconsin, was sentenced Wednesday on one count of counterfeiting currency. He was ordered to spend 10 years on supervised probation.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it received information in January 2021 of Boley passing phony $50 bills in Mower County. That started an investigation which led to a search of the home in Dodge County where Boley was living at the time.
Court documents state that search found $5,440 in counterfeit cash, numerous items related to the production of counterfeit currency, a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine residue, and other drug-related paraphernalia.
Two other counterfeiting charges and one count of fifth-degree drug possession against Boley were dismissed as part of a plea deal. Prosecutors say Boley has previous convictions in 2019 for counterfeiting and in 2016 for drug possession.