Man sentenced for conning North Iowan out of thousands of dollars

MASON CITY, Iowa – An out-of-state con artist is sentenced for tricking a North Iowan out of thousands of dollars.
Frank Giudice, 64 of Rochester, New York, has been given two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $12,000 in damages.
Giudice was charged in May 2021 with first-degree theft and eventually pleaded guilty to third-degree theft. Investigators say Giudice deceived a Mason City resident into depositing $12,000 in an account. Court documents state Giudice then withdrew $11,000 from that account.
The crime happened in November 2020.