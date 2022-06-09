 Skip to main content
Man sentenced for conning North Iowan out of thousands of dollars

Justice

MASON CITY, Iowa – An out-of-state con artist is sentenced for tricking a North Iowan out of thousands of dollars.

Frank Giudice, 64 of Rochester, New York, has been given two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $12,000 in damages.

Giudice was charged in May 2021 with first-degree theft and eventually pleaded guilty to third-degree theft.  Investigators say Giudice deceived a Mason City resident into depositing $12,000 in an account. Court documents state Giudice then withdrew $11,000 from that account.

The crime happened in November 2020.

