Man sentenced for collision in Austin that killed a woman

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man who first claimed he struck a deer has now pleaded guilty to hitting a woman with his vehicle and killing her.
Darin Douglas Finley, 36 of Austin, has entered a guilty plea to criminal vehicular homicide – driver who causes collision leaves the scene and one count of DWI. A count of criminal vehicular homicide – operating a motor vehicle with .08 blood alcohol content will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal.
The Austin Police Department says Finley was driving his vehicle the evening of December 30, 2022, when he struck Melissa Rack, 41 of Austin, on Oakland Place SE near Oakland Avenue SE. Officers say Rack was not breathing or had a pulse when her body was found. She was given CPR but was declared dead.
Using debris from the scene and a witness statement, police say they located the vehicle that hit and killed Rack in a driveway in the 1700 block of 1st Avenue SE. Court documents state the vehicle had sustained damage consistent with the debris from the scene. Finley was found at the home where the vehicle was parked and arrested.
He allegedly told family members the damage to his vehicle was caused by hitting a deer.
Austin police say Finley was then arrested again for drunk driving on February 19, 2023.
His sentencing is scheduled for December 21 in Mower County District Court.