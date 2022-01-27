 Skip to main content
...Dangerous Cold Returns Late Tonight into Friday Morning...

.A cold front will move across the area tonight with bitter cold
air returning. The coldest air will settle across northern Iowa
where temperatures will drop to the teens below zero. With
northwest winds, wind chill readings will drop below minus 20 in
this area.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Man sentenced for burglarizing an old church in Freeborn County

Guilty plea in small town burglary in Freeborn County

Jonathan Boyd

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man charged with burglarizing a former church has been sentenced.

Jonathan Michael Boyd, 44 of Albert Lea, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary for breaking into an old church in the 400 block of Main Street in Freeborn on September 10, 2021.  Law enforcement says the building is being converted into a private home and the owner was upstairs when he heard someone rummaging around downstairs.

The owner told investigators he saw Boyd walking around outside and another witness said Boyd was forcefully pulling on one of the doors of the old church.

Boyd was arrested about three blocks away from the old church and court documents state he had wire cutters in his possession along with a can of pop that had the same matching date as cans at the old church.

Boyd was sentenced Thursday to 23 days in the Freeborn County Jail and two years of supervised probation.

