Man sentenced for Albert Lea gun threat

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man who pleaded guilty to threatening people is sentenced to probation.
Jose Antonio Soto Jr., 37 of Albert Lea, was arrested in November 2020 after witnesses said he drove up to another vehicle in an Albert Lea parking lot and pulled out a handgun. Court documents state Soto asked if the people in the other vehicle were talking about him and threatened to shoot them.
When Soto was arrested, police say they found a handgun in his vehicle.
Soto pleaded guilty to one count of threats of violence. Charges of second-degree assault and intentionally pointing a gun at someone were dismissed. He was sentenced Thursday to three to five years of supervised probation and 30 days of monitored home detention.