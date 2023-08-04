Man sentenced for 2021 Stewartville rampaige

Weather Alert

...Scattered strong thunderstorms over southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa could bring gusty winds and heavy rain this afternoon... At 201 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rochester, Minnesota to near Edgewood, Iowa. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds of 40 to 50 mph along with localized heavy rain with rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour. SOURCE...Radar indicated. A gust of 43 mph was recently measured at the Rochester Airport and several automated gauges south of Rochester have already received over an inch of rain. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rain could lead to quick water rises in ditches and streams. Locations impacted include... Rochester, Austin, Decorah, Charles City, Oelwein, Cresco, Osage, New Hampton, Dodge Center, West Union, Preston, Elkader, Mantorville, Kasson, Stewartville, Byron, Chatfield, Spring Valley, Eyota and Nashua. People attending the Party in the Park in Charles City and the Mitchell County Fair in Osage should pay close attention to these storms and be prepared to seek shelter if needed. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 175 and 229. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH