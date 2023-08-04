 Skip to main content
...Scattered strong thunderstorms over southeast Minnesota and
northeast Iowa could bring gusty winds and heavy rain this
afternoon...

At 201 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rochester, Minnesota
to near Edgewood, Iowa. These storms were nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds of 40 to 50 mph along with localized heavy rain
with rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour.

SOURCE...Radar indicated. A gust of 43 mph was recently measured at
the Rochester Airport and several automated gauges south of
Rochester have already received over an inch of rain.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Heavy rain could lead to quick water
rises in ditches and streams.

Locations impacted include...
Rochester, Austin, Decorah, Charles City, Oelwein, Cresco, Osage, New
Hampton, Dodge Center, West Union, Preston, Elkader, Mantorville,
Kasson, Stewartville, Byron, Chatfield, Spring Valley, Eyota and
Nashua.

People attending the Party in the Park in Charles City and the
Mitchell County Fair in Osage should pay close attention to these
storms and be prepared to seek shelter if needed.

This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 175 and
229.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Man sentenced for 2021 Stewartville rampaige

  • Updated
  • 0
Sheriff: Man who triggered SE Minnesota crash became enraged, threw cash register through window

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Pleading guilty to five crimes means no prison time for a Rochester man.

Nicholas James Link, 43, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, two counts of fifth-degree assault, third-degree damage to property, and DWI for an incident on May 15 2021.

Law enforcement says Link was responsible for a two-vehicle crash in the 100 block of N. Main Street in Stewartville and then ran away.  Court documents state Link tried to get into a locked Subway restaurant and then went to a laundromat where he pulled a chair from underneath a 58-year-old female and left.  Investigators say Link then went to Darrell’s Emporium, punched a 49-year-old female employee, and tossed a cash register through the window.

Link has now been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation.

