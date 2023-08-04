Man sentenced for 2021 Stewartville rampage

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Pleading guilty to five crimes means no prison time for a Rochester man.
Nicholas James Link, 43, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, two counts of fifth-degree assault, third-degree damage to property, and DWI for an incident on May 15 2021.
Law enforcement says Link was responsible for a two-vehicle crash in the 100 block of N. Main Street in Stewartville and then ran away. Court documents state Link tried to get into a locked Subway restaurant and then went to a laundromat where he pulled a chair from underneath a 58-year-old female and left. Investigators say Link then went to Darrell’s Emporium, punched a 49-year-old female employee, and tossed a cash register through the window.
Link has now been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation.