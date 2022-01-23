Man sentenced for 2020 Rochester police chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Almost two years after being arrested, a man is finally sentenced for a Rochester police chase.
Conrad William Jopp, 24 of St. Cloud, has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation. He pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and DWI for an incident on March 15, 2020.
Rochester police said they tried to pull Jopp over around 11:45 pm near Countrywood Drive after a complaint. Officers said Jopp drove through a yard, turned around, and started driving toward a police car. A pursuit was eventually broken off but Jopp was then spotted near 4th Street and a deputy crashed into the rear of Jopp’s vehicle, disabling the back tires.