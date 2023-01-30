 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Lowest wind chills mostly
as low as 20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Man sentenced for 2019 machete threats in Olmsted County

Michael Riess

Michael Riess

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of deliberately crashing his truck into a motorcycle and threatening the rider with a machete has been sentenced.

Michael Galen Riess, 43 of Zumbro Falls, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault, and threats of violence for the incident on July 31, 2019.

According to court documents, the victim said he had been in an ongoing feud with Riess because Riess was dating the victim’s girlfriend.  The victim said he received text messages early in the day of Riess threatening to kill him and then Riess, driving a truck, began following the victim on a motorcycle. 

The victim and two witnesses told investigators that Riess ran into the motorcycle, knocking both the bike and the rider to the ground.  Court documents state Riess then approached the victim with a machete.  The victim said Riess swung the machete at him while saying “I am going to f***ing kill you!”

Law enforcement says Riess claimed he tackled the victim off his motorcycle and only got the machete when the victim reached for a knife.

The attempted murder charge and both counts of assault were dismissed after Riess pleaded guilty to threats of violence.  He was sentenced Monday to 30 days in jail, three years of supervised probation, and ordered to pay a $1,090 fine or perform 109 hours of community work service.

