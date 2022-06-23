Man sentenced for 2017 car crash in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – Over five years after a car crash in Mower County, the driver is finally sentenced.
Jude Thomas Mary O’Neill, 25 of Minneapolis, was ordered Thursday to pay $1,122 in restitution and spend one year and 11 months in prison, but he was given credit for over two years already served.
O’Neill pleaded guilty to theft and DWI for an arrest on April 27, 2017. Law enforcement says O’Neill was driving 94 miles per hour on Interstate 90 in the Austin area before he crashed after passing the W. Oakland bridge. Court documents state the car O’Neill was driving had been stolen and two sawed-off shotguns were found in the trunk.
O’Neill’s prosecution was delayed by both questions of mental competency and the COVID-19 pandemic.