Man sentenced after Mason City crash and standoff

MASON CITY, Iowa – One man arrested after a long standoff in Mason City is pleading guilty while another is now facing federal charges.
Cody Dean Dakin, 27 of Manly, has entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance-3rd or subsequent offense. His sentencing is scheduled for January 3, 2023.
Dakin was accused of speeding away from an attempted traffic stop on May 6, eventually crashing into a tree in the 300 block of 1st Street NW. Law enforcement says Dakin and his passenger, Michael David Dalluge, 27 of Ottumwa, ran from the scene.
Dakin was arrested several hours later after barricading himself inside a home in the 200 block of 1st Street NW. Dalluge was arrested about a block north of the crash site. Court documents say both Dakin and Dalluge has loaded handguns and Dalluge had a backpack containing methamphetamine.
State charges against Dalluge were dismissed and he has been indicted in federal court for possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.