Man sentenced after confrontation with law enforcement in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. – An incident involving gunfire from law enforcement is sending a southern Minnesota man to prison.
Ibraheem Farah Hamza Khalifa, 36 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Monday to five years behind bars, with credit for 373 days already served. Khalifa pleaded guilty in May to harassment and a firearm violation by a felon convicted of a crime of violence. Charges of assault, obstructing the legal process, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle were dropped as part of a plea deal.
Khalifa was arrested on June 12, 2021. Law enforcement says he violated a restraining order at a home in Rushford, then ignored an order to stop, drove away, and headed out of town.
Court documents state Khalifa stopped his vehicle in the middle of the road, exited the vehicle with a gun, and pointed it at a police officer. The officer fired two shots but Khalifa was not hit. Investigators say Khalifa then poured gas on his vehicle, set it on fire, and pointed the gun at a sheriff’s deputy before putting it down and being arrested.