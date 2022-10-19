Man sent to prison for violent convenience store robbery in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested in August has been sentenced to prison in October.
The lightning fast criminal case of Pierre Raki Dunson, 39 of Mason City, has ended with his being sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars. Dunson will be given credit for time served but will have to serve at least five years before becoming eligible for parole. He has also been fined $1,370.
Dunson pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery in September. He was initially charged with first-degree robbery for a violent incident at the Yesway store in the 1300 block of 4th Street SW in Mason City on August 7.
Police say Dunson entered the store, grabbed the store clerk from behind, and choked them. Dunson was also accused of ordering the clerk to give him money out of the cash register, threatening to kill the clerk if the robbery was reported, and making off with more than $300.