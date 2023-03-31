Man sent to prison for truck theft in Winnebago County

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Stealing a truck in Winnebago County is sending a northern Iowa man to prison.
Jacob Mikel Govern, 25 of Lakota, has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison and must serve at least three years behind bars before becoming eligible for parole. Govern pleaded guilty on February 14 to first-degree theft.
Law enforcement says Govern stole a pickup truck from Rembrandt Enterprises in Thompson on May 15, 2022. Investigators say there is security video of someone wearing the same basic clothes as Govern driving off with the truck.
Govern was arrested on February 2 in Kossuth County. Court documents state Govern has at least two previous felony convictions.