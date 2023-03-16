Man sent to prison for Stewartville slashing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A savage knife attack in Stewartville is sending a man to prison.
Cole Thomas Thielen, 22 of Bayport, was sentenced Thursday to four years and six months in prison, with credit for 568 days already served.
Thielen was arrested after he attacked an adult male at a Stewartville apartment on December 2, 2021. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Thielen grabbed a knife during an argument and slashed his victim in the face and arm. The Sheriff’s Office says Thielen kept yelling “I’m going to kill you” during the attack and sent threatening text messages to a witness both before and after the attack.
Prosecutors say the male victim’s left arm was cut and fractured and cuts to his lip and tongue were so severe that permanent disfigurement is likely.
Thielen was charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and terrorist threats. He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault.