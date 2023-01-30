Man sent to prison for pointing a gun at a woman in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Pointing a gun at a woman is sending a man to prison.
Dong Hoang Lam, 63 of South Bend, Indiana, was sentenced Monday to three years behind bars, with credit for 396 days already served. Lam pleaded guilty in November 2022 to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
Rochester police arrested Lam on December 30, 2021, in the 2700 block of Rose Drive SE. Officers were called to the scene and say they heard a scream as they arrived. Police then forced open a bedroom door and say they saw Lam standing over a woman with a gun in his hand.
Court documents state Lam was disarmed and arrested.