Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Lowest wind chills mostly
as low as 20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Man sent to prison for pointing a gun at a woman in Rochester

Dong Lam

Dong Lam/Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center. 

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Pointing a gun at a woman is sending a man to prison.

Dong Hoang Lam, 63 of South Bend, Indiana, was sentenced Monday to three years behind bars, with credit for 396 days already served.  Lam pleaded guilty in November 2022 to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Rochester police arrested Lam on December 30, 2021, in the 2700 block of Rose Drive SE.  Officers were called to the scene and say they heard a scream as they arrived.  Police then forced open a bedroom door and say they saw Lam standing over a woman with a gun in his hand.

Court documents state Lam was disarmed and arrested.

