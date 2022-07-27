Man sent to prison for Mason City mugging

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mugging a woman is sending a Mason City man to prison.
Phillip John Melby, 36, has been sentenced to up to two years behind bars, with credit for time already served, after a plea deal. He was charged with second-degree robbery but pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of third-degree theft.
Mason City police say Melby attacked a woman in the 700 block of North Federal Avenue on the morning of May 23. Court documents state he grabbed her around the neck, pushed her face into the ground after they fell, then stole the woman’s purse and ran away.