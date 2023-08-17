Man sent to prison for knifepoint robbery in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Using a knife to rob someone in downtown Rochester is sending a Twin Cities man to prison.
Brandon Vandell Carmichael, 42 of Minneapolis, has been sentenced to five years and seven months behind bars, with credit for 185 days already served. Carmichael pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated robbery and a count of simple robbery was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Carmichael was arrested on January 4 after he mugged a man at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and 1st Street NE. Rochester police say Carmichael followed his victim from a restaurant, pulled out a knife, and demanded money.
Court documents state when Carmichael was arrested, he had a knife in his coat pocket.