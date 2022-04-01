Man sent to prison for Dodge Center stabbing

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A prison sentence is handed out for a Dodge County stabbing.
Tyler Bill Stroud, 34 of St. Cloud and formerly of Hayfield, was ordered Friday to spend four years and four months behind bars, with credit for 76 days already served. Stroud also has to pay restitution of $500.
Stroud was arrested on January 15 and charged with second-degree assault, fifth-degree drug possession, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and two misdemeanor weapons violations. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says Stroud stabbed a 30-year-old man in Dodge Center after a confrontation.
Court documents state Stroud drove away after the stabbing and was arrested when two sheriff’s deputies used their vehicles to box him in at an intersection.
Stroud pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on February 17.