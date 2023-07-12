Man robs Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria in broad daylight

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Last Tuesday evening, a man walked up to the pizzeria's counter and stole the tip jar during business hours.
After about thirty seconds after the robbery, the general manager chased the thief biking away towards Soldier Field. Unfortunately, he was not able to catch up to him. During the chase, another employee contacted the police. Rochester Police Department says they have no leads at the current moment.
"If the guy would've said listen I'm having a hard. Give me twenty bucks or whatever it is. Either myself or Pasquale I know if he was here he would've just given the guy the money because everyone on has been in this situation like that or knows somebody like that and its not a good place to be," said General Manager, Raffaele Pepe.
If you know the man in the video, contact the Rochester Police Department.