Man pleads not guilty to trying to steal a catalytic converter in Rochester

Mark Sanford

Mark Sanford/Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial is set over the attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Olmsted County.

Mark Anthony Sanford, 37 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree damage to property and fifth-degree drug possession.

Sanford was arrested on June 27 in the 3800 block of Broadway Avenue N.  Rochester police say Sanford was taken into custody and they found a saw underneath a car in a parking lot.  The converter was partially cut off the vehicle.

Court documents state Sanford also had three grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

No trial date has been set.