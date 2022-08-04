Man pleads not guilty to trying to steal a catalytic converter in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial is set over the attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Olmsted County.
Mark Anthony Sanford, 37 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree damage to property and fifth-degree drug possession.
Sanford was arrested on June 27 in the 3800 block of Broadway Avenue N. Rochester police say Sanford was taken into custody and they found a saw underneath a car in a parking lot. The converter was partially cut off the vehicle.
Court documents state Sanford also had three grams of methamphetamine in his possession.
No trial date has been set.