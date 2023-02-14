Man pleads not guilty to threatening violence at a Howard County flag football game

CRESCO, Iowa – A man accused of threatening violence at a flag football game is pleading not guilty.
A trial for threat of terrorism is now set to start on May 3 in Howard County for Dylan Troy Schnur, 29 of Delhi.
Law enforcement says Schnur posted to his Instagram account the statement “Bad shooter headed to the football game in Cresco *expletive* Iowa” at around 4:30 am on October 1, 2022. Court documents state the threat and Schnur’s past threatening behavior led to the cancelation of a flag football game at the Cresco Fitness Center after Cresco Police and the Howard County Sheriff’s Office contacted fitness center staff and the parents of players.