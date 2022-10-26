Man pleads not guilty to threatening to shoot up Olmsted County business with an AR-15

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to shoot up a business is pleading not guilty.
Javarie James Smith, 20 of Rochester, is charged with terroristic threats and two counts of domestic assault.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Smith called the business where a 19-year-old female worked and threatened to shoot the place up with an AF-15. Deputies who were called to the business say they heard the threats and that Smith told the business the 19-year-old female victim had COVID-19 and needed to leave.
Court documents state the woman eventually told deputies she had been assaulted. Smith was arrested at the woman’s apartment after refusing to obey law enforcement commands for 20 minutes.
No trial date has been set.