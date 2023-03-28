Man pleads not guilty to string of Mason City arson fires

MASON CITY, Iowa – The man accused of setting a string of early morning fires is pleading not guilty.
Zachary Bruce Sankey, 38 of Mason City, was arrested on February 28 after the Mason City Fire Department and Mason City Police Department were called to several fires at:
• 5:22 am – 324 S Kentucky Avenue – garage fire
• 5:30 am – Birch Drive / N Rhode Island Avenue – brush fire
• 6:25 am – Arona Home Essentials, 3701 4th Street SW – vehicle fire
• 6:45 am – Brothers Ace Hardware, 440 S Illinois Avenue – structure fire
• 7:15 am – Gracious Estates, 777 S Eisenhower Avenue – structure fire
Investigators say there is security video of Sankey inside the Ace Hardware store when the fire started.
Sankey has pleaded not guilty to four counts of second-degree arson and one count of second-degree burglary. His trial is set to start on May 2.