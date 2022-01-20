Man pleads not guilty to Stewartville slashing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over a savage knife attack in Stewartville.
Cole Thomas Thielen, 20 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and two counts of terroristic threats. He pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday. No trial date has been set.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Thielen attacked an adult male at a Stewartville apartment on December 2, 2021. Investigators say there was an argument when Thielen grabbed a knife and slashed his victim in the arm and the face.
Court documents state the male victim suffered a cut and large open fracture to his left arm and cuts to his lip and tongue so severe that permanent disfigurement is likely.
The Sheriff’s Office says Thielen kept yelling “I’m going to kill you” during the attack and sent threatening text messages to a witness both before and after the attack. Court documents state when Thielen was arrested, a fixed-blade knife was found on a nearby desk.