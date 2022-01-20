 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitterly Cold Temperatures Again Tonight into Friday Morning...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 below
to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Much central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Man pleads not guilty to Stewartville slashing

  • 0
Cole Thielen

Cole Thielen

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over a savage knife attack in Stewartville.

Cole Thomas Thielen, 20 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and two counts of terroristic threats.  He pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday.  No trial date has been set.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Thielen attacked an adult male at a Stewartville apartment on December 2, 2021.  Investigators say there was an argument when Thielen grabbed a knife and slashed his victim in the arm and the face.

Court documents state the male victim suffered a cut and large open fracture to his left arm and cuts to his lip and tongue so severe that permanent disfigurement is likely.

The Sheriff’s Office says Thielen kept yelling “I’m going to kill you” during the attack and sent threatening text messages to a witness both before and after the attack.  Court documents state when Thielen was arrested, a fixed-blade knife was found on a nearby desk.

Tags

Recommended for you