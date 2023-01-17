 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow
Likely...

.A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa
late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of
the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to
2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts
northeast later Thursday morning.

Several inches of wet snow are currently expected. There has been
a slightly slower onset and a trend of lower amounts, however
amounts have slightly increased north of I94. Warmer air could
also cause a rain-snow mix in southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow
totals. In addition, there could be a short period of freezing
drizzle as the snow ends.

Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday,
especially if you have travel plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Man pleads not guilty to stealing reward points from Worth County hotel

  • 0
Reginald Jones

Reginald Jones

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A man accused of stealing hotel reward points is pleading not guilty.

Reginald Terrell Jones, 30 of Richfield, is charged with second-degree theft.  His trial is set to start on March 1 in Worth County District Court.

The manager of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites on Wheelerwood Road called law enforcement on August 18, 2022.  Court documents state the manager claimed Jones, an employee, had stolen $2,917.66 in reward points over a two month period.

Investigators say Jones was given two months to repay what was taken but failed to do so.  He was arrested in November 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you