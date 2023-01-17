Man pleads not guilty to stealing reward points from Worth County hotel

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A man accused of stealing hotel reward points is pleading not guilty.
Reginald Terrell Jones, 30 of Richfield, is charged with second-degree theft. His trial is set to start on March 1 in Worth County District Court.
The manager of the Holiday Inn Express and Suites on Wheelerwood Road called law enforcement on August 18, 2022. Court documents state the manager claimed Jones, an employee, had stolen $2,917.66 in reward points over a two month period.
Investigators say Jones was given two months to repay what was taken but failed to do so. He was arrested in November 2022.