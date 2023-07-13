Man pleads not guilty to rural Freeborn County murder

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 3 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 8 AM CDT Friday through 3 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British
Columbia will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on
Friday. The sinking air associated with the cold front will push
smoke elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will
result in poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on
Saturday with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south.
This alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the
smoke dissipates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Man pleads not guilty to rural Freeborn County murder

  • Updated
Ben Moreno

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over a fatal shooting in Freeborn County.

Ben Vidal Moreno, 33 of Albert Lea, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of ineligible possession of a firearm.

Court documents say Moreno shot and killed Juan Vasquez Jr., 45 of Albert Lea, on August 9, 2022.  Investigators say the killing happened in 7500 block of 160th Street in Albert Lea. Moreno is accused of firing a shotgun at an SUV containing Vasquez and another man.  The SUV suffered significant buckshot damage to the back and rear-driver’s side.

Freeborn County sheriff’s deputies say Vasquez then exited the SUV and approached Moreno.  Court documents state Vasquez had a handgun in his pocket but did not pull it out before Vasquez was shot in the chest and killed.

A witness said Moreno and Vasquez had exchanged threats to kill one another over a dispute involving a package.

Moreno was arrested on August 11 at a rural residence in Forest City, Iowa.  He is scheduled to stand trial on November 13.

