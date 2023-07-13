Man pleads not guilty to rural Freeborn County murder

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over a fatal shooting in Freeborn County.
Ben Vidal Moreno, 33 of Albert Lea, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of ineligible possession of a firearm.
Court documents say Moreno shot and killed Juan Vasquez Jr., 45 of Albert Lea, on August 9, 2022. Investigators say the killing happened in 7500 block of 160th Street in Albert Lea. Moreno is accused of firing a shotgun at an SUV containing Vasquez and another man. The SUV suffered significant buckshot damage to the back and rear-driver’s side.
Freeborn County sheriff’s deputies say Vasquez then exited the SUV and approached Moreno. Court documents state Vasquez had a handgun in his pocket but did not pull it out before Vasquez was shot in the chest and killed.
A witness said Moreno and Vasquez had exchanged threats to kill one another over a dispute involving a package.
Moreno was arrested on August 11 at a rural residence in Forest City, Iowa. He is scheduled to stand trial on November 13.