Man pleads not guilty to Rochester burglaries

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a pair of burglaries in Rochester is pleading not guilty.
Dmitry Tur, 31 of Corcoran, was arrested on October 28, 2021, and charged with two counts of third-degree burglary.
Rochester police say Tur broke into an unlocked car in the 400 block of 8 ½ Avenue NW and stole keys, a jacket, and gift cards. Tur is accused of then going into storage lockers at Knob Hill Condos in the 400 block of 6th Avenue SW and stealing some tools.
Surveillance video of the robbery at the condos led them to Tur, who was arrested at a warming center. Police say Tur was homeless at the time of the burglaries.
No trial date has been set.