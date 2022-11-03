Man pleads not guilty to pulling a gun during an argument in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of pulling out a gun during an argument is pleading not guilty.
Umon Ywork Moore, 25 of Waltham, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and carrying a pistol without a permit.
He was arrested on July 25 after Rochester police officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Village Circle SE just before 11 pm. Court documents state the female renter of the home got into an argument with the daughter of the home’s owner and the argument escalated to involve a friend of the renter, the son of the home’s owner, and Moore.
Moore is accused of pulling out a handgun during the argument. Some witnesses say he pointed it at the owner’s son and others say he just displayed the gun.
No trial date has been set.