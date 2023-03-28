 Skip to main content
Man pleads not guilty to illegal video recording tanning salon customers in Clear Lake

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of secretly video recording customers at a tanning salon is pleading not guilty.

Daryl Eugene Johnson, 52 of St. Ansgar, is charged with invasion of privacy.  Court documents state Johnson placed a digital recording device to intentionally video record customers of a tanning business in the 500 block of Highway 18 in Clear Lake without their consent.

According to court documents Johnson “used a chair to place his cell phone on top of an 8 ft wall separating adjacent tanning bed rooms. The defendant placed the phone on the edge of the wall so his camera was facing the adjacent room where a female was tanning."

A trial is now scheduled to start on May 9 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

