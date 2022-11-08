Man pleads not guilty to Clear Lake vandalism

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a wave of vandalism in Clear Lake.
Austin Dean Mahana, 24 of Mason City, is charged with first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree criminal mischief.
Law enforcement says Mahana used a hammer to cause more than $10,000 in damage to a Corvette on Sunset View Drive, as well as damaging another vehicle at that location and destroying multiple mailboxes in the area. The damage happened on October 17.
Mahana is set to stand trial starting January 4, 2023.