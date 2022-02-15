Man pleads not guilty to Charles City home invasions

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man accused of two home invasions is pleading not guilty.
Franklin Fredderick Foster, 29 of Charles City, is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of tampering with a witness, third-degree sexual abuse, and first-degree burglary.
Law enforcement says Foster broke into an apartment in the 900 block of Gilbert Street in Charles City on January 4 and another apartment in the 1300 block of Gilbert Street on January 7. Court documents state Foster was armed with a box cutter for one break-in and a handgun for another, threatened people on both occasions, and assaulted two male victims during the first break-in. Foster also allegedly stole his victims’ cell phones so they couldn’t call police.
Foster is now set to stand trial beginning March 29. He remains held in the Floyd County Jail on $103,000 cash only bond.