Man pleads not guilty to beating woman in Ventura

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of beating a woman has pleaded not guilty.
John Daniel Murphy, 30 of Kensett, was arrested on March 31 in Ventura and charged with first-degree robbery. Police say Murphy forced a female victim to the curb, punched her repeatedly in the head, and then demanded the keys to a Chevy Denali in the driveway.
Court documents state the victim surrendered the keys over fears for her safety.
Police say Murphy was arrested leaving the scene and had a large clump of long, dark brown hair in his fingers.
His trial is set for May 24. He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 cash-only bond.