Man pleads not guilty to beating woman in Ventura

John Murphy

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of beating a woman has pleaded not guilty. 

John Daniel Murphy, 30 of Kensett, was arrested on March 31 in Ventura and charged with first-degree robbery.  Police say Murphy forced a female victim to the curb, punched her repeatedly in the head, and then demanded the keys to a Chevy Denali in the driveway. 

Court documents state the victim surrendered the keys over fears for her safety. 

Police say Murphy was arrested leaving the scene and had a large clump of long, dark brown hair in his fingers. 

His trial is set for May 24.  He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 cash-only bond.

