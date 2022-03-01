 Skip to main content
Man pleads not guilty to baseball bat attack in Stewartville

Stewartville man arrested for baseball bat assault

Preston Landrum

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of hitting a person and a car with a baseball bat is pleading not guilty. 

Preston Allen Landrum, 29 of Rochester, is charged with fifth-degree assault and fourth-degree damage to property.  He was arrested on September 27, 2021. 

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Landrum was at his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 300 block of 23rd Street NW in Stewartville when her new boyfriend showed up.  Deputies say Landrum hit the new boyfriend in the leg with a bat and smashed up a vehicle that belonged to either the victim or the ex-girlfriend. 

His trial is scheduled to start on August 8.

