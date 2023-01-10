Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered over a shooting in Mason City.
Stephen Allen Tidemanson, 24 of Mason City, is charged with attempted murder, first-degree theft, and first-degree robbery.
Mason City police say Tidemanson got into a fight with another person on the evening of November 28, 2022, near the 300 block of 3rd Street NW. Tidemanson is accused of taking a 9 mm handgun from the person he was struggling with and shooting that person in the upper chest as they were on the ground beneath Tidemanson.
Tidemanson is scheduled to stand trial starting February 7. He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $100,000 bond.