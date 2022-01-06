Man pleads guilty to two unusual Rochester burglaries

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of burglarizing two locations and taking a shower in one of them is pleading guilty.
Andrew Tyler Jones, 36 of Stewartville, was arrested on July 18, 2021, by Rochester police. Investigators say he first entered an apartment building in the 500 block of 3rd Street NW. Witnesses said Jones was carrying a pickaxe and starting hitting locked bedroom doors.
Jones was then arrested after allegedly entering a home in the 2900 block of Fremont Court SW. Police say Jones was naked when apprehended and had apparently been in the shower. Witnesses said Jones showed up asking where his mother was.
Jones pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of second-degree burglary. His sentencing is scheduled for April 4.