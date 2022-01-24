Man pleads guilty to trashing Riceville hotel room

CRESCO, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a trashed hotel room in Howard County.
Brian Alan Steger, 31 of Colesburg, has pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mischief. His sentencing is now set for February 14.
Steger was arrested on November 5, 2021, after a standoff at the 10th Hole Hotel in Riceville. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were called to the hotel about two men with chainsaws and say they found Steger had barricaded himself inside a hotel room. Steger eventually surrendered and was taken to the hospital for what deputies described as a “medical episode.”
The Sheriff’s Office says inside the hotel room there were broken items, a busted outdoor window, a smashed toilet, water seeping through to the room below, and glass everywhere.