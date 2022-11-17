Man pleads guilty to threatening to shoot up an Olmsted County business

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal is struck with a man who threatened to shoot up an Olmsted County business.
Javarie James Smith, 21 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Thursday to one count of terroristic threats.
Smith was arrested in September after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Smith called the business where a 19-year-old female worked and threatened to shoot the place up with an AR-15. Smith reportedly told the business the 19-year-old female victim had to leave because she had COVID-19.
Deputies say the woman told them she had been assaulted by Smith, who was later arrested at the woman’s apartment after refusing to obey law enforcement commands for 20 minutes.
His sentencing is scheduled for February 2, 2023.